 
menu
South Africa 2.8.2017 05:03 pm

Human remains of five UDF political prisoners to be exhumed

Citizen reporter
The gallows in the Kgosi Mampuru prison where the prisoners were hung until there was no detectable heartbeat during the Apartheid era, 1 December 2015. The prisoners were led one by one onto the trapdoor by the warder. Picture: Christine Vermooten

The gallows in the Kgosi Mampuru prison where the prisoners were hung until there was no detectable heartbeat during the Apartheid era, 1 December 2015. The prisoners were led one by one onto the trapdoor by the warder. Picture: Christine Vermooten

The remains of eight other activists from United Democratic Front were exhumed in May.

As part of the Gallows Exhumation Project, the department of justice says it will exhume the remains of five United Democratic Front (UDF) political activists at Mamelodi cemetery on Friday.

The project entails the exhumation of the remains of 83 political prisoners who were hanged at Pretoria Central Prison gallows and buried in unmarked graves, now Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. A total of 130 political prisoners were hanged at the gallows between 1960 and 1990.

“The bodies of the hanged political prisoners remained the property of the state and families were denied the opportunity to bury them. As a result, although the families knew that their loved ones had been executed on the Gallows at the then Pretoria Central Prison, they were unaware of their burial place,” the department said in a statement.

The names of the deceased victims whose remains will be exhumed are:

  1. Lungile K. Rewu – from Port Elizabeth,
  2. Thobile Richard Lloyd – from Port Elizabeth,
  3. Kholisile Dyakala – from Port Elizabeth
  4. Zwelidumile Mjekula – from Port Elizabeth and
  5. Jeffrey Mangena Boesman – from Sterkstroom.
Related Stories
Hanged bodies of eight UDF members are exhumed 1.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom
Celebrities

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom

Sanef launches urgent application to arrest Andile Mngxitama
South Africa

Sanef launches urgent application to arrest Andile Mngxitama

Sbahle and Khune spark rumours they are back together
Celebrities

Sbahle and Khune spark rumours they are back together

Why I chose Wits – Steven Pienaar
Phakaaathi

Why I chose Wits – Steven Pienaar

Chiefs and Pirates target set to stay at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target set to stay at Celtic

readers' choice

Kenny Kunene’s plan to save Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kenny Kunene’s plan to save Orlando Pirates

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all
South Africa

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all

Kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo dies
Celebrities

Kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo dies

Chiefs striker joins Botswana club – report
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker joins Botswana club – report

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.