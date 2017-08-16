 
World 16.8.2017 02:34 pm

‘Dragon captured’ as cargo arrives at space station

AFP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, launches from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, in June 2017

SpaceX’s unmanned Dragon cargo vessel, carrying the first super-computer to space as part of its 6,400 pound (2,900 kilograms) payload arrived Wednesday at the International Space Station.

“And that is confirmed capture,” said a NASA commentator as space station’s robotic arm grabbed the spaceship at 6:52 am (1052 GMT).

The spaceship blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying food, science experiments and other gear for the astronauts living in orbit.

It is the 12th mission for SpaceX under a $1.6 billion contract with NASA.

A key part of the cargo is a sophisticated supercomputer made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), called The Spaceborne Computer.

Researchers want to see if the computer can survive the harsh conditions of space, and whether it could one day help astronauts navigate long missions in deep space, whether around the Moon or to Mars.

