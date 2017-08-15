 
menu
World 15.8.2017 05:38 pm

Buffon joins Messi, Ronaldo on UEFA Player of the Year shortlist

AFP
Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been shortlisted for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been named as one of three nominees for the 2016/17 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, European football’s governing body announced on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Buffon was a key member of the Juventus side that reached last season’s Champions League final, but he missed out on a first winner’s medal as the Italians were beaten 4-1 by Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The shortlist was decided by the 80 coaches of the clubs that played in the Champions League and Europa League group stages, as well as 55 journalists.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has won the award twice, as has Portuguese forward Ronaldo.

Since its inception in 2011, unlike other similar individual awards, the UEFA accolade has not been totally dominated by Ronaldo and Messi.

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta won the honour in 2012, followed by French winger Franck Ribery a year later.

Real Madrid, who have lifted the European Cup in three of the past four seasons, had four players in the top 10, with Luka Modric fourth, Toni Kroos fifth and Sergio Ramos seventh.

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala (sixth) joined his Juve team-mate Buffon in being named, while Monaco’s rising teenage star Kylian Mbappe, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic rounded out the top 10.

Luis Suarez, who scored 37 goals for Barcelona in all competitions last season, missed out, as did his former team-mate Neymar, who has since joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record 222-million-euro ($260.9m) move.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

readers' choice

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Chiefs close in on Leopards star
Phakaaathi

Chiefs close in on Leopards star

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

Grace Mugabe the ‘victim’ in Sandton incident, says Zanu-PF
South Africa

Grace Mugabe the ‘victim’ in Sandton incident, says Zanu-PF

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.