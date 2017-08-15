 
World 15.8.2017 08:38 am

Iran can quit nuclear deal if US keeps adding sanctions: Rouhani

AFP
In a speech to parliament, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani hit out at US counterpart Donald Trump saying that he had shown the world that Washington was 'not a good partner'

President Hassan Rouhani warned on Tuesday that Iran could abandon its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers within hours if the United States keeps on imposing new sanctions.

In a speech to parliament, he also hit out at US counterpart Donald Trump saying that he had shown the world that Washington was “not a good partner”.

Rouhani’s comments come with the nuclear deal under mounting pressure after Tehran carried out missile tests and strikes, and Washington imposed new sanctions — with each accusing the other of violating the spirit of the agreement.

Rouhani warned that Iran was ready to walk out of the deal, which saw the lifting of most international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, if Washington persisted.

“The failed experience of sanctions and coercion brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table,” Rouhani said in the televised address.

“If they want to go back to that experience, definitely in a short time — not weeks or months, but in the scale of hours and days — we will return to our previous situation very much more stronger,” he said.

Rouhani said Trump had shown he ws an unreliable partner not just for Iran but for US allies.

“In recent months, the world has witnessed that the US, in addition to its constant and repetitive breaking of its promises in the JCPOA (nuclear deal), has ignored several other global agreements and shown its allies that the US is neither a good partner nor a reliable negotiating party,” he said.

