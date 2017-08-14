Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

In a statement, the police said it “still discourages all traffic –- including hiking and hunting –- in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq.”

“The fires are not expected to end within the next few days,” the statement added.

Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.

Denmark’s meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8 degrees (77 Fahrenheit) on August 10.

Last year was Greenland’s hottest on record.

The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.