 
menu
World 14.8.2017 11:38 am

China suspends North Korean iron, seafood imports

AFP
The Chinese and North Korean flags attached to a railing as trucks carrying Chinese-made goods cross into North Korea on the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge at the Chinese border town of Dandong on December 18, 2013

The Chinese and North Korean flags attached to a railing as trucks carrying Chinese-made goods cross into North Korea on the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge at the Chinese border town of Dandong on December 18, 2013

China will halt iron, iron ore and seafood imports from North Korea starting Tuesday as it implements new UN sanctions, the commerce ministry said Monday.

Beijing had pledged to fully enforce the latest sanctions against its diplomatic ally after coming under pressure from the United States to do more to compel Pyongyang to drop its nuclear weapons programme.

The ministry said on its website that all imports of coal, iron, iron ore and seafood will be “completely prohibited” from Tuesday.

The announcement follows days of increasingly bellicose rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un’s regime, which has raised international alarm.

The United Nations Security Council, including permanent member Beijing, approved tough sanctions against Pyongyang on August 6 that could cost the hermetic country $1 billion a year.

The sanctions were in response to the North’s two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month, after which Kim boasted that he could now strike any part of the United States.

The US has accused China, which is North Korea’s main economic lifeline, of not doing enough to rein in its neighbour.

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed after the UN sanctions were given the green light that his country “will for sure implement that new resolution 100 percent, fully and strictly”.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.