 
menu
World 14.8.2017 09:34 am

Tokyo zoo releases video of ‘fluffy’ baby panda

AFP
This handout picture taken on August 11, 2017 and released from the Tokyo Zoological Park Society on August 14, 2017 shows Ueno Zoo's two-month-old female baby giant panda in Tokyo

This handout picture taken on August 11, 2017 and released from the Tokyo Zoological Park Society on August 14, 2017 shows Ueno Zoo's two-month-old female baby giant panda in Tokyo

A two-month-old panda, the first cub born at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo for five years, is growing well and has become “fluffy”, the zoo said Monday as it released fresh video footage of the baby animal.

The footage showed the as-yet-unnamed cub being weighed and measured by keepers at the zoo, and napping, crawling and playing with her mother, Shin Shin.

“The baby panda is now fluffy with increasing body hair,” zoo director Yutaka Fukuda said at a press conference.

“She will grow even cuter as more panda-like characteristics begin to emerge,” Fukuda said.

The rare birth of the panda in June triggered a frenzy of media and public excitement in Japan, with businesses keen to cash in.

This handout picture taken on August 11, 2017 and released from the Tokyo Zoological Park Society on August 14, 2017 shows Ueno Zoo’s two-month-old female baby giant panda (L) and her mother Shin Shin in Tokyo

The zoo has invited the public to suggest names for the cub, and said it had received some 250,000 submissions. The panda’s name will be announced in September.

The cub, which turned 60 days old on Friday, weighed 3,010.4 grammes (6.6 pounds) — nearly three times heavier than a month before, according to the zoo.

She also measured 43.9 centimetres (17.3 inches) in length, up from 29.5 centimetres at 30 days, the zoo added.

In the video footage, the panda is shown crawling around, using her front paws to drag her body across the floor. It will take another month before she is able to support her body weight on all four paws, zoo officials said.

Although the panda’s eyes are now open, she can so far only sense light and can’t yet see objects, they said.

The panda’s mother, Shin Shin, who mated with male Ri Ri in February, had given birth to another cub in 2012. It was the first panda birth at the zoo in 24 years — but the baby died from pneumonia just six days later.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.