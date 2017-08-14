 
American Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

AFP
Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 13, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Justin Thomas made two spectacular birdies in the final six holes Sunday to win the PGA Championship, the 14th-ranked American taking his first major title in a back-nine shootout thriller.

On a day that saw five players share the lead at one stage, Thomas fired a three-under par 68 to finish 72 holes on eight-under par 276 for a two-stroke victory over South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, Italy’s Francesco Molinari and American Patrick Reed.

Thomas rolled in an amazing 40-foot chip shot at the par-3 13th for a two-stroke lead and curled a 14-foot putt into the left side of the cup to birdie the par-3 17th for a three-shot edge, making a closing bogey all-but irrelevant.

Thomas claimed the Wanamaker Trophy and grabs the top prize of $1.89 million (1.59 million euros) for his fourth victory of the season after last year’s CIMB Classic in Malaysia and two January events in Hawaii, the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open.

