 
menu
World 13.8.2017 08:38 pm

Venezuela opposition rejects ‘military threat’

AFP
An anti-government activist demonstrates against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a barricade set up on a road in Caracas on August 8, 2017

An anti-government activist demonstrates against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a barricade set up on a road in Caracas on August 8, 2017

The opposition coalition in Venezuela on Sunday rejected “the military threat by any foreign power,” two days after US President Donald Trump said he was considering such an option against the crisis-hit South American nation.

The coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, did not mention Trump’s name, but its message was clear.

It said in a statement it rejects “the use of force, or the threat of applying such force, by whatever country against Venezuela.”

Trump’s comment on Friday that his administration was mulling many options, “including a possible military option if necessary,” to fix the “dangerous mess” in Venezuela outraged Caracas, which called it “reckless” and “madness.”

It was also rejected by all Latin American countries — not only Venezuela’s allies such as Cuba, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua, but also those strongly opposed to President Nicolas Maduro, including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

US Vice President Mike Pence was traveling to Colombia on Sunday for a tour of some friendly countries in the region with a view to coordinating further action against Venezuela, on top of US sanctions already applied.

But after Trump’s comment — which US military commanders said had not been followed by any orders to prepare any sort of operation — Pence was faced with unified rejection of forceful US intervention.

The Venezuelan opposition coalition said Maduro’s recent moves to bolster his power despite broad unpopularity and a spiralling economic crisis had “isolated” the country.

But with many Venezuelans sharing bitter memories in Latin America of past US military adventures in the region — including invasions, propping up dictators and promoting guerrilla forces — there was little appetite for forced change from Washington.

“The only path to peace is the restoration of democracy. Venezuelans demand free elections be held at all levels,” the opposition coalition statement said.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates
World Athletics

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

readers' choice

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.