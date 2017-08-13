 
World 13.8.2017 04:38 pm

Ivanka Trump denounces white supremacy, neo-Nazis after Charlottesville

AFP
Ivanka Trump speaks during an event with small businesses at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2017

Ivanka Trump speaks during an event with small businesses at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2017

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka weighed in Sunday on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with an appeal for unity, saying there was “no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis.”

A woman was killed and 19 injured in the university town Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd after a white nationalist protest rally turned violent.

Trump, who has a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalistic rhetoric, has come under fire for blaming the Charlottesville violence on hatred and bigotry “on many sides.”

Ivanka Trump was more pointed in a tweet Sunday calling for unity.

“There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis,” she said.

“We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville”

