 
menu
World 13.8.2017 03:38 am

Wozniacki snaps Stephens’ run at WTA Toronto, Svitolina routs Halep

AFP
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the US during their WTA Rogers Cup semi-final match, at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Canada, on August 12, 2017

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot against Sloane Stephens of the US during their WTA Rogers Cup semi-final match, at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Canada, on August 12, 2017

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki rolled into the final of the WTA Toronto tennis by cooling off the red-hot Sloane Stephens, while Elina Svitolina needed two wins Saturday to punch her ticket to the title match.

Wozniacki, the 2010 champion, required 80 minutes to eliminate a resurgent Stephens 6-2, 6-3 and reach her sixth final of 2017.

Fifth seeded Svitolina quashed defending champ Simona Halep’s quest for back-to-back titles with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition. The win came just hours after she ousted reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a quarter-final that was postponed from Friday due to rain.

Stephens, who is ranked 934 in the world, was playing in just her third tournament after missing 11 months while recovering from foot surgery. She beat Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Lucie Safarova to reach the semi-finals.

Wozniacki’s road to the final included a victory over world number one Karolina Pliskova.

None of Wozniacki’s 25 career titles have occurred this year. She is 0-5 in finals in 2017.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine meets fans following her WTA Rogers Cup semi-final victory over Simona Halep of Romania, at Aviva Centre in Toronto, Canada, on August 12, 2017

“I had one year where I went to six finals and I won all of them,” Wozniacki said. “I guess it’s a give and take sometimes and just that I keep myself in these situations is awesome. I give myself a chance to win and that’s what I’m going to go out (Sunday) and try to do.”

The Danish sixth seed jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set then broke Stephens again to take a commanding 5-1 lead.

After breezing through the first set, Wozniacki let a 3-1 lead in the second slip away as Stephens levelled at 3-3.

Wozniacki regained the momentum and after a brief rain delay she served out the match at 5-3.

In earlier quarter-final matches on Saturday, Halep defeated Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 while Svitolina rallied from a first set loss to beat Muguruza.

The pair took to the court early Saturday morning after Friday’s rain delays forced the quarter-finals to stretch into a second day.

Halep needed 70 minutes to advance as she didn’t drop a serve and broke Garcia three times.

Svitolina looked the fresher of the two in the semi-final against Halep. She hopes that her conditioning holds up in the title match.

“Of course I’m a little bit tired,” Svitolina said. “I didn’t expect this type of day but I’m very happy that I could stay very focused. Yeah, I’m very happy.”

Saturday’s lopsided win helps avenge a crushing defeat Svitolina suffered at the hands of Halep just two months ago during the French Open.

Svitolina was one game away from sweeping Halep in the quarter-finals before an epic collapse that saw her eventually lose 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-0.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

readers' choice

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.