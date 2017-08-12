 
menu
World 12.8.2017 03:38 pm

France’s Macron warns against ‘escalation of tensions’ over N.Korea

AFP
In a statement, Macron voiced his "concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea"

In a statement, Macron voiced his "concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea"

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday warned against an “escalation of tensions” over North Korea amid a growing war of words between Washington and Pyongyang.

In a statement, Macron voiced his “concern at the ballistic and nuclear threat coming from North Korea”, saying the international community needed to work to get Pyongyang to “resume the path of dialogue without conditions”.

Macron joined a chorus of international voices urging restraint in the crisis, which has alarmed the global community as US President Donald Trump has engaged in days of verbal sparring with Pyongyang.

France and other UN Security Council members want North Korea “to conform without delay to its international obligations and proceed with the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of its nuclear and ballistic programmes,” Macron said in the statement.

He also assured “France’s allies and partners in the region of our solidarity in the current period”.

Xi Jinping, the leader of North Korea’s key ally China, urged Trump on Saturday to avoid rhetoric that could inflame tensions, after the US president ramped up his warnings to Pyongyang, saying the Stalinist regime would “truly regret” taking hostile action against the United States.

Trump’s warning came after the North threatened to fire ballistic missiles over Japan towards the US Pacific island of Guam.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Xi urged Trump to avoid “words and deeds” that would “exacerbate” the already-tense situation, exercise restraint and seek a political settlement.

Earlier this week, France had praised Trump’s “determination” in standing up to Pyongyang.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

Porn sex is not always fun sex
Fitness and health

Porn sex is not always fun sex

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’
South Africa

Mpofu: Don’t be so unkind to Rev Maimane, he’s just a ‘puppet’

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism
South Africa

Dullah Omar’s nephew shot dead after family’s Zuma criticism

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé
Business

KPMG suspends partners after Gupta links exposé

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion
South Africa

Mantashe slams Mbalula over ‘lie-detector test’ suggestion

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.