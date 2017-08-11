 
World 11.8.2017 12:38 pm

Barcelona receive Neymar money, will process transfer

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar takes part in a training session on August 11, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar takes part in a training session on August 11, 2017

Neymar could make his Paris Saint-Germain debut at Guingamp on Sunday after Barcelona confirmed on Friday the 222 million euro ($261 million) cheque used to pay his buyout clause had cleared.

“The cheque has cleared and therefore puts in motion the process of the transfer,” said a Barcelona club source.

Barcelona must now deliver his transfer certificate to the Spanish Football Federation who will then pass it to the French Football Federation for the Brazilian to be registered.

