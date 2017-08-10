 
menu
World 10.8.2017 07:34 pm

Wildfires rage in Portugal as scorching temperatures return

AFP
A firefighter stands in the middle of a road near flames blazing near the village of Sanguinheira, in Macao, central Portugal, on July 25, 2017

A firefighter stands in the middle of a road near flames blazing near the village of Sanguinheira, in Macao, central Portugal, on July 25, 2017

Nearly 3,000 firefighters battled 80 wildfires that raged across Portugal on Thursday, civil protection officials said, as the return of scorching heat put an end to the respite from a spate of blazes.

Weather conditions will be “especially favourable for wildfires” until Sunday, with strong winds and temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) forecast, Portuguese civil protection agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar told a news conference.

Some 650 firefighters backed by nine water-dropping aircraft and over 200 vehicles were at the scene of the biggest blaze which raged in a forest near the central town of Abrantes.

Firefighters evacuated two villages near the town, Pucarica and Braca, as a precaution because of the threat from the flames, Abrantes mayor Maria do Ceu Albuquerque told news radio TSF.

“The battle against the fire is very difficult, there are two active fronts that are burning with great intensity. Temperatures are very high, the situation is far from being brought under control,” she said.

Firefighters said low air humidity levels and strong winds which frequently changed direction were complicating the battle against the blaze.

Local residents used plastic buckets full of water and garden hoses to help firefighters put out the flames, images broadcast on Portuguese television showed.

Another wildfire raging near the northern village of Mealhada forced the closure of a 30-kilometre (18-mile) stretch of the A1 highway linking Lisbon and Porto, Portugal’s two largest cities.

After an uncommonly dry winter and spring, almost 79 percent of the Portuguese mainland was enduring extreme or severe drought at the end of July, according to the national weather office.

In June over 60 people were killed, and more than 250 were injured, in a giant wildfire at Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal that raged for five days.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie
Rugby

Victor Matfield: Springboks legend, Lions rookie

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Sundowns reach agreement on Lebese

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula
South Africa

Manana abused alcohol before assault – Mbalula

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates
Phakaaathi

Sundowns assistant coach joins Pirates

readers' choice

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet
South Africa

Dali Mpofu buys Mzwanele Manyi lunch after losing Zuma bet

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them
South Africa

How the ANC saved Zuma, and how it could come back to bite them

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.