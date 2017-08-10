 
menu
World 10.8.2017 02:38 am

Marquez, Mexico football hero accused of cartel ties

by Rodrigo MARTÍNEZ/AFP
Rafael Marquez has been captain of the Mexican national football team a record four times in the World Cup and is widely considered second only to Hugo Sanchez as the country's best player ever

Rafael Marquez has been captain of the Mexican national football team a record four times in the World Cup and is widely considered second only to Hugo Sanchez as the country's best player ever

Mexico and former FC Barcelona star Rafael Marquez is dubbed “The Boss” for his leadership of the national football team — but now the United States has branded him a drug criminal.

No other Mexican player has won more titles and he is widely considered second only to Hugo Sanchez as the country’s best player ever.

Now 38 and still scoring goals, “Rafa,” as he is known to fans, was one of a generation of Mexican players hailed as “boy heroes” in the 1990s.

He made his professional debut in 1996 — not long before Sanchez’s retirement — with Atlas de Guadalajara and first played for the national team the following year.

While playing for Mexico against Chile in a Copa America game in 1999, he caught the eye of a scout for French side AC Monaco.

“I went to the Copa America to see a Chilean player. But I spotted a defender in the Mexican side that I liked,” said scout Julien Muller.

Thus began Marquez’s march to the top flight of European football, leading to two Champions League titles with Barcelona.

“I have great memories of the Copa America. The first one I played in gave me the chance to make myself known and to go to Europe,” he said in 2015.

– ‘Amazing’ presence –

His first 11-year spell in Europe included a victory with Barcelona in the Champions League final against Arsenal in 2006.

He returned briefly to Europe in the 2014-2015 season to play for Hellas Verona in Italy.

He later played for the New York Red Bulls and then for Leon in Mexico, winning a league title, before returning in 2016 to Atlas, where he still plays.

“Having Rafael Marquez on the team is amazing,” said Atlas Argentine defender Facundo Erpen.

“He is an open book to everyone. Anyone can ask him things and learn from him constantly.”

– Drugs rap –

Marquez has captained Mexico in four World Cups.

Still potent despite injuries, he scored the winning goal in the 89th minute of a 2-1 World Cup qualifier victory over the United States last November.

Mexico’s current coach, Juan Carlos Osorio of Colombia, had said recently that he intended to take Marquez to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

“We hope that Rafael is still fit” for that challenge, he said.

Scandal struck on Wednesday however when the US Treasury accused Marquez of being a “front person” for a major drug trafficking ring.

He was one of 22 people and 43 entities the Treasury placed on a sanctions list in relation to a Guadalajara-based cartel.

The Treasury said Marquez has a “longstanding relationship” with cartel boss Raul Flores Hernandez and held assets on his drug cartel’s behalf.

– Fans shocked –

Marquez was the top trending topic in Mexico on Twitter on Wednesday.

The country is used to news of violence and corruption related to its powerful drug gangs.

But football fans expressed shock and disbelief at Wednesday’s news about their sporting hero.

“This is really bad, because he is a role model for children,” said Fernando, a young man in a Barcelona shirt.

Another fan in the streets of Mexico City, shoeshine man Mario Rodriguez, said the allegation was “absurd, nonsense.”

One of Marquez’s co-accused, well-known Mexican singer Julion Alvarez, rushed to the defense of his “great friend.”

“He’s got one of the longest careers in football. Do you really think he would need to do something like this?” he said in a video posted on Facebook.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

Next: No confidence in taxman
Columns

Next: No confidence in taxman

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

readers' choice

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.