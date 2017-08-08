 
menu
World 8.8.2017 08:38 pm

Kung takes time-trial victory and overall lead

AFP
Switzerland's Stefan Kung competes during the individual time trial of the BinckBank Tour 2017 in Voorburg on August 8, 2017

Switzerland's Stefan Kung competes during the individual time trial of the BinckBank Tour 2017 in Voorburg on August 8, 2017

Switzerland’s Stefan Kung won the second stage time-trial at the BinckBank Tour on Tuesday to claim the overall lead from world champion Peter Sagan.

The Swiss national time-trial champion completed the 9km race against the clock around Voorburg near The Hague in 10min 58sec to push Pole Maciej Bodnar into second place by four seconds, with Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin, the Dutch time-trial champion, third at 5sec.

They are now the top three overall as Sagan finished in 18th at 25sec and dropped to eighth overall.

Four-time world time-trial champion Tony Martin of Germany finished 40sec down in 53rd after crashing on the tricky circuit in wet weather that got worse throughout the afternoon.

Kung had gone out earlier in better conditions.

Wednesday’s third stage is 185km long from Blankenberge to Ardooie in Belgium.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.