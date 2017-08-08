 
menu
World 8.8.2017 08:38 pm

Oil producers committed to output cut deal: OPEC

AFP
OPEC states and other oil producers agreed in November to cut output until March 2018, limiting a supply glut in a bid to raise prices following a collapse in 2014

OPEC states and other oil producers agreed in November to cut output until March 2018, limiting a supply glut in a bid to raise prices following a collapse in 2014

Global oil producers said Tuesday they remained committed to cutting output and stemming the collapse in oil prices, OPEC said.

A technical panel including members of the Saudi-led cartel and other oil producers made the statement after a two-day session in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC states and other oil producers agreed in November to cut output until March 2018, limiting a supply glut in a bid to raise prices following a collapse in 2014.

After an initial rebound following the deal, oil prices have slid below $50 a barrel.

Some exporters have produced more oil than agreed under the November deal, raising doubts about OPEC’s ability to enforce it.

But the cartel said Tuesday that countries at the Abu Dhabi meeting “remain steadfast in their commitment to fulfil” the November deal.

Decisions at the meeting, attended by Russia and top producer Saudi Arabia, will “help facilitate full conformity” with production cuts, it said.

Last month, OPEC said there was “room for improvement” in implementing the deal and called on countries that signed the deal to “promptly reach full conformity”.

The cartel’s ministerial committee called the Abu Dhabi meeting with the aim of “further improving” adherence to the supply cuts, OPEC said Tuesday.

It called the meeting “fruitful”.

It said the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kazakhstan and Malaysia had expressed “full support for the existing monitoring mechanism” of the November deal.

Oil prices fell slightly ahead of the meeting’s conclusion, falling short of the symbolic $50 per barrel threshold.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision
South Africa

Sies! says Kenny Kunene to ANC on secret ballot decision

readers' choice

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl
Celebrities

This is why Robert went public about his breakup with Pearl

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates
Phakaaathi

REVEALED: Why Manyisa left Pirates

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.