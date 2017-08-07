 
menu
World 7.8.2017 08:34 pm

Algae blooms irk Canaries beachgoers

AFP
Swimmers and beachgoers are being told to avoid contact with microalgae, which can cause skin irritations and which have hit several beaches in the tourist haven of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands

Swimmers and beachgoers are being told to avoid contact with microalgae, which can cause skin irritations and which have hit several beaches in the tourist haven of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands

Microalgae blooms proliferating in hot weather in Spain’s Canary Islands are irritating beachgoers, who should avoid direct contact with them, local authorities said Monday.

Tenerife in particular is awash with visitors at this time of year but some of those having an Atlantic dip have come out scratching themselves after brushing up against the tiny algae.

The spreading algae have produced a greenish brown hue in the waters off some beaches in the tourist haven.

“Since the end of June, we have seen episodes of massive efflorescence (or bloom) of microalgae, sometimes reaching as far as bathing beaches,” Jose Juan Aleman, director of public health for the Canaries, told AFP.

The algae are a type of bacteria, trichodesmium erythraeum, also known as sea sawdust, said Aleman.

“Its proliferation is a natural, temporary phenomenon which is going to disappear” in due course, he added, suggesting global warming was helping the algae spread.

The bacterium “contains a toxin which can lead to skin irritation, dermatitis, hence one must avoid coming into contact with it in the water and on the sand.”

With the islands last year welcoming more than 13 million foreign tourists, local authorities were keen to reassure sun-seekers.

“Generally, it has not been necessary to close the beaches,” said Aleman.

However, AFP found that several have been closed to swimmers over recent weeks, including the popular Teresitas beach at Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Marta Sanson, professor of plant biology at Tenerife’s La Laguna university, told AFP that “ideal conditions are allowing proliferation of these microalgae”.

Those include “an increase in water temperature” as well as a “dust cloud sweeping in off the Sahara which is rich in iron, a nutrient which micro-organisms like.”

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point
Cricket

Proteas’ nightmare tour mercifully ends but that’s not the point

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’
Eish!

SABC declares Dlamini-Zuma ‘Mini-Zuma’

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement
South Africa

Ndlozi: Muti made Mbete cough during secret ballot announcement

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money
Eish!

Twitter slates Mngxitama for having mkhaba while ‘owing’ Mpofu money

readers' choice

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement
South Africa

Confirmed: Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa end engagement

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman
South Africa

LISTEN: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana allegedly confesses to slapping woman

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died
Celebrities

Former Rhythm City actress Mary Makgatho has died

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out
South Africa

Just 26 ‘no-confidence’ ANC MPs may be enough to vote Zuma out

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.