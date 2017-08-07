Alberto Contador announces retirement after Vuelta a Espana
AFP
Spain's Alberto Contador in action during the 2017 Tour de France
Two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador announced on Monday that he will bring an illustrious career to an end next month after racing in the Vuelta a Espana on home soil.
“I would like to inform you about two things. One is that I will participate in the next Vuelta a Espana from August 19 and the second is that it will be my last race as a professional cyclist,” Contador, 34, said in a video posted on his Instagram account.
