World 7.8.2017 11:38 am

Alberto Contador announces retirement after Vuelta a Espana

AFP
Spain's Alberto Contador in action during the 2017 Tour de France

Spain's Alberto Contador in action during the 2017 Tour de France

Two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador announced on Monday that he will bring an illustrious career to an end next month after racing in the Vuelta a Espana on home soil.

“I would like to inform you about two things. One is that I will participate in the next Vuelta a Espana from August 19 and the second is that it will be my last race as a professional cyclist,” Contador, 34, said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

