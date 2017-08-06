Bowie wins women’s 100m world title, Thompson flops

The 26-year-old made up metres on long time leader Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast to edge her with the final dip on the line.

Bowie fell to the ground after crossing the line and initially it was Ta Lou who celebrated only for the board to say otherwise.

“I had no idea that I had won,” said Bowie, who has a habit of hurling herself at the line in major championships finals having done a similar thing in the Olympic 200m final last year which saw her take the bronze.

“The only thing I knew was that tonight I was going to lay it all on the line.”

The Netherlands’ Dafne Schippers finished third while hot favourite and 100m Olympic champion Thompson faded to fifth.

The 25-year-old Jamaican had started well but by halfway she had been swallowed up and was unable to find an extra gear as she had done most of the season.

Ta Lou then emerged as the clear leader but Bowie ate into her advantage and then produced the dip of her life to take the title from under the diminutive Ivorian’s nose.

Ta Lou’s compatriot and 2013 world double sprint medalist Murielle Ahoure also suffered frustration in being edged out of bronze by Schippers, who will look to retain her world 200m title later in the week.