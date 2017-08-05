 
World 5.8.2017 03:38 pm

Venezuela’s top prosecutor says under ‘siege’ by military 

AFP
Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega speaks during a press conference in Caracas on July 31, 2017

Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega speaks during a press conference in Caracas on July 31, 2017

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega, one of President Nicolas Maduro’s most vocal critics, said Saturday the public prosecutor’s office was under “siege” by the military.

“I reject the siege of the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s office. I denounce this arbitrary act before the national and international community,” Ortega wrote on Twitter.

