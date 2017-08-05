Venezuela’s top prosecutor says under ‘siege’ by military 

“I reject the siege of the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s office. I denounce this arbitrary act before the national and international community,” Ortega wrote on Twitter.
“I reject the siege of the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s office. I denounce this arbitrary act before the national and international community,” Ortega wrote on Twitter.
To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.