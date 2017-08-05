 
‘Drunken’ sailor in the dock in New Zealand

The British captain of a cargo ship found himself in hot water on Saturday as he appeared in court accused of being drunk while trying to berth the vessel at a New Zealand port.

The captain, a 53-year-old Englishman from Devon, had “an exceptionally high” breath alcohol reading, police said in a statement.

The police were called after the pilot assisting with the docking of the 40,000 tonne Shansi became concerned that the captain was under the influence of alcohol.

The limit for a “seafarer” is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and any breach carries a 12-month jail term or an NZ$10,000 (US$7,400) fine.

The man made a brief appearance in the Whangarei District Court on Saturday and was remanded on bail to reappear on Monday.

The vesselfinder.com website lists the Shansi as 200 metres (656 foot) long with a 28 metre beam and is sailing under the flag of Singapore.

