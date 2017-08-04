 
menu
World 4.8.2017 07:38 pm

Controversial Venezuela assembly begins first session

AFP
A government supporter holding a picture of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez shouts slogans in favor of the new Constituent Assembly, which began work on Friday

A government supporter holding a picture of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez shouts slogans in favor of the new Constituent Assembly, which began work on Friday

Venezuela’s controversial “Constituent Assembly,” a new legislative body with supreme powers packed with supporters of President Nicolas Maduro, began its first session in Caracas on Friday.

The assembly of 500-plus members, which is tasked with rewriting the crisis-wracked country’s constitution, took its seats in an oval chamber under the golden dome of the capital’s 145-year-old Legislative Palace.

Veteran loyalist politician Fernando Soto formally announced the opening of the session.

He was followed by a priest endorsing the body — despite a statement from the Vatican earlier Friday that the assembly had added to a “climate of tension” in the country.

The assembly’s members were accompanied to the palace by Maduro and thousands of supporters carrying the national flag and portraits of late president Hugo Chavez.

“The people today are going back to the assembly building and will never leave,” said one supporter, 72-year-old Euclides Vivas.

The opposition-controlled legislature, the National Assembly, has vowed to keep sitting in a different chamber in the Legislative Palace.

It has denounced the new body, which was elected last weekend, as “fraudulent.”

That claim was apparently backed by a British-based company involved in the vote, Smartmatic, which said the official turnout figure had been “tampered with” and exaggerated.

The United States, the European Union and major Latin American nations including Argentina, Colombia and Mexico have all said they will not recognize the Constituent Assembly.

The United States imposed direct sanctions on Maduro over its election and warned the assembly’s members could also be targeted by punitive measures.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?
South Africa

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.