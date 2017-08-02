 
menu
World 2.8.2017 11:38 pm

‘Clear’ risk of trade war from protectionist policies: WTO chief

AFP
"The risk of a trade war is very clear," Head of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo said​

"The risk of a trade war is very clear," Head of the World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo said​

There is a “clear” risk of a trade war happening because of protectionist policies, the World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said Wednesday.

The WTO’s director-general did not implicate any countries by name behind such policies, even though he was asked about the effects US President Donald Trump’s “America First” stance could have on the global trading system.

“The risk of a trade war is very clear,” Azevedo told reporters during a visit in Panama.

“Once a country, whichever one, applies unilateral measures, there is a response from others and we could see a domino effect,” he said.

“The reality is that, at the end of the process, if we have a trade war everybody without exception will be worse off than when it starts.”

Since entering the White House, Trump’s administration has talked about the US trade deficit vis-a-vis several countries, notably China and Mexico.

The president has said he is prepared to tear up the NAFTA free trade deal with Canada and Mexico. On Wednesday, reports said the US was looking at probing China for unfair trade practices.

Azevedo was in Panama for meetings with government officials and business representatives.

“The problem we have is a global problem: we have an economy not growing sufficiently fast and that gives rise to temptations of unilateral protectionist actions,” he said.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom
Celebrities

I was sexually abused by my parents’ close friend, says AKA’s mom

Sanef launches urgent application to arrest Andile Mngxitama
South Africa

Sanef launches urgent application to arrest Andile Mngxitama

Sbahle and Khune spark rumours they are back together
Celebrities

Sbahle and Khune spark rumours they are back together

Why I chose Wits – Steven Pienaar
Phakaaathi

Why I chose Wits – Steven Pienaar

Chiefs and Pirates target set to stay at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Chiefs and Pirates target set to stay at Celtic

readers' choice

Kenny Kunene’s plan to save Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kenny Kunene’s plan to save Orlando Pirates

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all
South Africa

Atul Gupta brags he has so much money, he couldn’t spend it all

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates
Phakaaathi

Jonevret quits Orlando Pirates

Kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo dies
Celebrities

Kwaito star Mixon ‘Tsekeleke’ Tholo dies

Chiefs striker joins Botswana club – report
Phakaaathi

Chiefs striker joins Botswana club – report

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.