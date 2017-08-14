 
Eish! 14.8.2017 04:38 pm

Twitter disagrees with Dlamini-Zuma on ages of ANCWL members

Citizen reporter
.

.

The ANC presidential hopeful says women of all ages have recently joined the ANCWL, but pictures on Twitter prove otherwise.

Former African Union (AU) chairperson and ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been advised to stop tweeting as, since her campaign, she has been making sure to say something that rubs Twitter the wrong way.

The ANCWL was at the Germiston Stadium on Sunday welcoming new members to the organisation, and, from the pictures shared on social media, women did come out in their numbers to pledge their allegiance to the organisation.

“Literally, Umembeso means to dress so u will note that they are all in black they will receive the ANCWL blouse, pray and pledge allegiance.

“The pledge reads in part… I solemnly declare that I will abide by the aims and objectives of the ANC as set out in the constitution,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

She further shared a few pictures of the women, and wrote: “Women of all age categories have now received their blouses and have taken the ANC pledge of loyalty,” a statement that Twitter said was false.

Twitter disagreed with her, and said pictures that had been circulating on social media did not show women of all ages, but only elderly women.

Some criticised the uniform, and said it was “ugly”.

These were some of the comments on Twitter:

“You don’t have young women in this league.”

“What young woman wants to join this stupid league? What young woman wants to be led by Bathabile Dlamini?”

“Uniform yenu ngathi yeyabo mama be sosayiti. Ugly ugly ugly.”

“Akanaskhathi sama Blouse okunuka la. Lol I just wonder how r the prices there. Lol.”

“Can Manana get a blouse too…make him wear one and make him pledge his loyalty to not being a man who assaults women.”

“I see women of all ages here. ………..51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 61, 63, 65, wait I even see a 79-year-old one.”

“Issa Pensioners Stokvel.”

“Women of all age categories” these women are old ma. . . I mean. . .”

“Now where are those men that were representing the ANCWL at the recent policy conference? Did they receive their blouses as well?”

