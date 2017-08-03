TBT: ‘Our faeces did not commit any crime’

In this week’s Throwback Thursday, Ses’khona, a Cape Town-based civic organisation, had a running battle with the DA-led City of Cape Town council. Their biggest bone of contention was Seskhona’s assertion that the City was prioritising service delivery to the mainly white-dominated affluent suburbs.

In what became known as “poo wars” that engulfed the Mother City, Seskhona resorted to spewing faeces all over strategic points in the city – these included the Metrorail station in Adderley street, the entrance to the provincial government offices in Wale Street as well as a thwarted attempt to “odorise” Cape Town International Airport.

In one infamous incident, the “poo-slingers” were intercepted on their way to the provincial legislature, for a second time running, and the local authorities roped in refuse collectors to confiscate the demonstrator’s weapon of choice. A few of the demonstrated were arrested.

The leaders of the movement, Andile Lili and Loyiso Nkohla, went on to make news with their subsequent political moves.

Lili was nominated to the ANC Western Cape PEC. He recently labelled NEC members “liars”. Nkohla joined Patricia de Lille’s office as a stakeholder relations officer after 2016 local government elections. The appointment was reversed after much-publicised outrage.

Below is a video of one demonstrator nonchalantly asking in isiXhosa what crime the faeces committed, courtesy of the SABC. This video went very viral.

