 
menu
Africa 17.8.2017 05:30 pm

Spanish police crack gang moving migrants on jet-skis

AFP
Increasing numbers of migrants are attempting the Mediterranean crossing from Morocco to Spain

Increasing numbers of migrants are attempting the Mediterranean crossing from Morocco to Spain

Spanish police on Thursday said they had shut down a gang charging migrants 5,000 euros each to bring them across from Morocco via the Strait of Gibraltar on jet-skis.

The smugglers were making almost daily trips to Spain, taking around 10 minutes to cover the 18-kilometre (11 miles) crossing, said a police statement.

Landing on beaches in the Cadiz or Malaga regions in southern Andalusia, the migrants were then driven to Algeciras. There, they would be held until their relatives on Ceuta, the Spanish territory on Morocco’s northern coast, had paid their debt.

Police arrested one of the smugglers at Algeciras, another two in Ceuta and said two more were on the run and subject to international arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, Spanish coastguards rescued nearly 600 people from 15 boats and recovered a jet ski in the waters between Morocco and Spain, a route increasingly used by migrants.

Among them, there were at least 35 children and a baby.

According to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 8,385 migrants had arrived in Spain this year by August 9.

But at least 121 had drowned trying to make the same crossing.

At this rate, the IOM has noted, Spain could overtake Greece as the main route for migrants attempting the Mediterranean crossing.

The smugglers use small crafts to make the crossing in an effort to slip past Spanish police and coastguard.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019
South Africa

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.