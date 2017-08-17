 
menu
Africa 17.8.2017 01:30 pm

Landslide kills 40 in northeast DR Congo

AFP
A landslide has swept over a fishing village on the banks of Lake Albert in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official said

A landslide has swept over a fishing village on the banks of Lake Albert in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official said

A landslide has swept over a fishing village on the banks of a lake in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, killing 40 people, a regional official said Thursday.

Part of a mountain engulfed “a fisherman’s camp after heavy rains caused a landslide” the deputy governor of Ituri province, Pacifique Keta, told AFP.

He said 40 people were killed in the disaster in the village of Tora on the banks of Lake Albert on Wednesday.

It follows devastating floods in the Sierra Leone capital of Freetown on Monday that killed some 300 people.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), we buried 28 bodies and today we will bury 12 more,” said Keta.

A doctor at the nearby Tshomia hospital, Herve Isamba, said they were treating four people injured in the landslide.

The vast country has experienced a number of previous such disasters.

In May 2010, a mudslide that swept over the eastern village of Kibiriga killed 19 people: the bodies of 27 others were never recovered.

In February 2002, about 50 people were found dead after a wave of mud and rocks hit the eastern town of Uvira, submerging about 150 homes.

Fishing on Lake Albert is one of the main occupations in Ituri, which borders Uganda.

The province, rich in gold deposits, saw several outbreaks of violence during the Second Congo War between 1998 and 2003.

That ended with the aid of a French-led international military intervention.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

NPA receives docket on poison plot against Zuma – report
South Africa

NPA receives docket on poison plot against Zuma – report

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.