Regional Protection Force will not control Juba Airport

The newly arrived Regional Protection Force (RPF) in South Sudan will not control the airport and other key installations in the war-torn country, the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer has clarified.

“There was never any thought of controlling the airport. The airport is the sovereign territory of the Government of South Sudan.

“The issue for us is, with the cooperation of the South Sudanese military and police doing joint patrols – it is something we have been talking with the authorities about and we hope will take place,” Shearer told reporters in the South Sudanese capital, Juba this week.

He added: “There is absolutely no designs or plans of any kind to take control of the airport. Quite the opposite, the airport is the sovereign right and sovereign property of the government of South Sudan.”

The arrival of the RPF several weeks ago followed the UN Security Council approving a request in August 2016 by the East African regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), for the deployment of a 4,000-strong protection force to secure Juba.

This followed renewed clashes between government forces, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA), and the armed followers of exiled former first vice president Riek Machar’s SPLA-In Opposition (SPLA-IO).

Juba repeatedly vacillated between approving the deployment of the RPF, under intense regional and international pressure, in the world’s newest country and claiming that the arrival of such a force would be prevented.

However, with the arrival of the RPF force, patrols up and down the road linking South Sudan’s town of Nimule to Uganda, and that connecting Juba to Bor, have already started, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Shearer said the deployment of the troops would allow the mission to reorganise and put to proper use the troops, including the provision of regular patrols.

“These are two vital lifelines for South Sudan. The deployment of the RPF means simply that we have additional troops at our disposal that can make more frequent patrols along that road, in addition to the possibility of escorting some vehicles along the road,” stressed the UN mission head.

“We hope that that this presence will make the road safer and enable the free movement of people along that road without any problems”, he added.

The protection force, the official further told reporters, would be based in Juba, allowing the mission a freedom for other forces to move out to hotspots that required more in the way of protection.

The RPF force will reinforce the existing 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping troops.

South Sudan’s civil war has killed tens of thousands and displaced over two million civilians in less than five years, according to the UN.