Africa 16.8.2017 10:21 am

Progress being made on N4 toll route upgrade in Mozambique

Trevor Aingworth
TRAC N4 Toll Route. Picture: Witbank News

A total of 39km will be rehabilitated.

Much progress has been made in the major upgrade between Ressano Garcia and the Moamba Intersection on the N4 Toll Route in Mozambique with about 11km already rehabilitated, reports the Witbank News.

The project commenced in February, and is on course to be completed by December.

A total of 39km will be rehabilitated in this section, which includes the rehabilitation of six bridges. The upgrade is aimed at improving the quality of the road to ensure it stays on par with the world class road infrastructure the N4 Toll Route is renowned for.

Due to the challenging topography in this section, three stop-and-goes are in place and TRAC thanks the N4 Toll Route users for their patience and understanding in this regard.

As for the upgrade and rehabilitation of Sections 19 and 20 between Shoprite in Matola and the 16 of June Circle in Maputo, the contractor has completed the site establishment with roadworks officially under way.

To date, 5 to 7% of the work has been completed with no major traffic disruptions reported.

The project, which started in May 2017, is expected to take 20 months to complete.

Caxton News Service

UPDATE: Roadworks raises safety concerns after family vacation ends in tragedy




