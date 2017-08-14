 
menu
Africa 14.8.2017 04:32 pm

China strengthens relations with Africa

ANA
An investor (C) reacts as he looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on June 21, 2017. China on June 21 hailed the acceptance of its stocks in a leading US-based index of emerging market shares as a signal of confidence in the Asian power's economy after three previous rejections. / AFP PHOTO / WANG ZHAO

An investor (C) reacts as he looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on June 21, 2017. China on June 21 hailed the acceptance of its stocks in a leading US-based index of emerging market shares as a signal of confidence in the Asian power's economy after three previous rejections. / AFP PHOTO / WANG ZHAO

The country has significantly grown to become Africa’s largest trading partner.

The People’s Republic of China said on Monday that it wants to strengthen its cooperation with Africa by working to remove trade barriers and ease of doing business with Africa, but a few bottlenecks needed to be addressed first.

Speaking at a China-Africa media forum on Monday in Johannesburg, China’s ambassador-designate to South Africa, Lin Songtian, said that both China and Africa were faced with a historic opportunity to synergise their respective development strategies.

Songtian said China intends to help Africa in its efforts to addressing lack of quality infrastructure, professional and skilled personnel as well as financial resources. He described the three challenges as major bottlenecks impeding Africa’s development.

“China wants to support Africa to develop independent and sustainable systems of industrialisation, food security, as well as public health and disease prevention and control,” Songtian said.

“Most importantly, China aims to help Africa resolve long-standing problems of jobs, food and health.”

In recent years, China has significantly grown to become Africa’s largest trading partner, main investor and engineering contractor, with trade volumes soaring to US.$85.3 billion in the first half of 2017.

In 2015, China pledged to implement 10 Cooperation Plans that mainly focus on accelerating Africa’s industrialisation and agricultural modernisation, with a total of US $60 billion of funding.

However, Songtian said as much as China and Africa enjoyed fruitful results and bright prospect of cooperation, it was also important to acknowledge bottlenecks and problems each country faces when it comes to trade.

He said there was a lack of “mutual understanding” and appreciation, and a lack of market economy experience, particularly with promoting inflow of investment.

“There is also room for improvement in some African countries in terms of their laws and regulations, government policies, and public service. Among these problems, the most fundamental challenge is the lack of mutual understanding and an outdated conception or misconception of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa,” Songtian said.

“An important reason for this problem is that, so far, we have been getting information on each other mostly through Western media. The stories that we have been told are invariably through coloured-lens that are being purposefully pessimistic or deliberately smears China-Africa cooperation.”

Related Stories
African citizens have good reasons to be fed up with their politicians 19.7.2017
Nigeria has potential to feed Africa, says SA-based group 2.7.2017
Zweli Mkhize offers advice to SA business 1.7.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord
Africa

Grace Mugabe accused of beating up Joburg woman with extension cord

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’
Entertainment

How social media unpacked this picture of Malema and his ‘babe’

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.