 
menu
Africa 14.8.2017 12:41 pm

Former Libyan prime minister kidnapped in capital

ANA
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 27, 2012 shows Libya's then-prime minister designate Ali Zeidan in Tripoli. Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was kidnapped from his Tripoli hotel at dawn on October 10, 2013 by an armed group and taken to an unknown location, the government and sources said. AFP PHOTO/ FILES / STR

(FILES) This file photo taken on July 27, 2012 shows Libya's then-prime minister designate Ali Zeidan in Tripoli. Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was kidnapped from his Tripoli hotel at dawn on October 10, 2013 by an armed group and taken to an unknown location, the government and sources said. AFP PHOTO/ FILES / STR

This was the second time that Zeidan was kidnapped from a hotel.

The former prime minister of Libya, Ali Zeidan, was kidnapped by gunmen from a hotel in the capital Tripoli on Sunday.

This was the second time that Zeidan was kidnapped from a hotel after he was forced out of Tripoli’s Corinthia Hotel at gunpoint in October 2013.

Members of Haytham Tajouri’s Tripoli Revolutionary Brigard (TRB) were alleged to be behind Zeidan’s latest  kidnapping from the Victoria Hotel in Khaled Ben Waled Street, off Omar Mukhtar Street, the Libyan Herald reported.

There are unconfirmed reports that the TRB was executing a warrant issued by the attorney general Sadiq Al-Sour. There has as yet been no reaction from the Presidency Council (PC).

Zeidan left for Germany in March 2014 after he was fired by the-then Parliament, the General National Congress (GNC).

The former PM returned to Libya on several occasions, during one of which visits he claimed he was still prime minister. He returned again this year and told the media he had visited a number of towns and cities including Tobruk, Beida, Benghazi, Zintan, Sebha and Jufra.

After a visit to Sebha in July, reports filtered through that while on a visit to the town he had called for the division of Libya, claims that he strongly denied.

During his abduction in 2013 Zeidan was held for a few hours before being released.

The previous abduction was blamed on two GNC members for Zawia, Mustafa Treiki and Mohamed Al-Kilani. In 2014 Kilani was killed in fighting with Warshefana forces.

Kidnappings of politicians and citizens alike continue to plague Libya.

In June the United Nations reported numerous cases of kidnappings, arbitrary detention, torture, sexual assault, mass killings and summary executions in all areas of Libya by several groups with and without ‘‘official mandates’’.

The assessment came in the UN Libyan Experts Panel final report presented to the Security Council.

The 299-page report said that ‘‘the (UN Libya Experts) Panel continues to receive frequent reports of serious human rights violations. The absence of the rule of law and institutional control over armed groups, some of which continue to operate under official mandates, have led to a deterioration of the human rights situation in Libya’’.

‘‘Detention conditions continue to be inhumane throughout Libya, and formal and informal detention centres are under the control of armed groups.

“Arrests and detentions by armed groups do not respect due process. The Panel received numerous reports of kidnappings and arbitrary detentions used by armed groups for political or material benefit. Politicians, activists, bank employees and journalists are frequent targets,” added the report.

Related Stories
France sets plans for registration centres to stem migrant crisis 27.7.2017
Lesotho prime minister’s wife shot dead – police 15.6.2017
Illegal arms continue to flow into Libya 13.6.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him
South Africa

Zuma reveals why ‘they’ poisoned him

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me
South Africa

Makhosi Khoza: ANC must suspend or charge Manana, and stop vilifying me

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash
South Africa

Thieves break into Langlaagte testing station and steal computers, cash

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

readers' choice

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas
South Africa

Gayton McKenzie boasts on Gupta TV channel that he can buy the Guptas

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu
South Africa

Dlamini: ANCWL has chosen Dlamini-Zuma, not Mbete or Sisulu

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.