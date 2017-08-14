 
Africa 14.8.2017 10:49 am

Zimbabwe Minister Mahofa collapses and dies

ANA
Zimbabwe Minister Mahofa collapses and dies. Picture courtesy the Herald.

She is survived by four children and 27 grandchildren.

Zimbabwe’s minister of state for Masvingo, Shuvai Ben Mahofa, has collapsed and died, the State-owned newspaper Herald reported on its online site on Monday.

“Minister Mahofa collapsed and was rushed to Makurira Hospital, where she died around 4 am this morning,”  minister of information, media and broadcasting services, Dr. Chris Mushowe was quoted as saying.

Two years ago NewsDay, a privately owned newspaper, reported that the then 74-year-old rather rotund Mahofa could not walk up the stairs and as a result her office had to be moved to a lower level.

“The minister of state for Masvingo’s office at Benjamin Burombo House is being moved from the second to the ground floor because the new incumbent, Shuvai Mahofa, cannot climb the stairs owing to ill health and old age,” reported the newspaper.

Mahofa’s death on Monday coincides with Zimbabwe’s delayed celebrations for Heroes Day, normally held on the 12th of August which fell at the weekend. President Robert Mugabe, 93, is expected to officiate at the ceremonies and is likely to declare Mahofa a national hero.

The veteran politician, who was “a war collaborator” during the liberation struggle, is survived by four children and 27 grandchildren.

– African News Agency

