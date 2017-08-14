 
menu
Africa 14.8.2017 03:30 am

Army clashes with suspected jihadists at Burkina Faso cafe

AFP
Burkina Faso, a poor landlocked nation bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a string of attacks claimed by jihadist groups in recent years

Burkina Faso, a poor landlocked nation bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a string of attacks claimed by jihadist groups in recent years

Soldiers launched an operation against suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso on Sunday after gunmen attacked a cafe in the capital Ouagadougou, an AFP journalist said.

At least two people including one foreigner were wounded in the attack, the journalist said.

Witnesses said that three armed men arrived in a 4×4 at around 9:30 pm and opened fire on customers seated outside the cafe.

Police and army arrived at the scene and sporadic gunfire could be heard into the night, the journalist said.

Burkina Faso, a poor landlocked nation bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a string of attacks claimed by jihadist groups in recent years.

By far the worst was an assault on a hotel and nearby cafe in central Ouagadougou in January 2016 that killed 30 people including several foreigners.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’
South Africa

Please do not have your conscience, says Zuma on ANC ‘traitors’

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi
South Africa

I have never lifted a finger on my wife, says Mzwanele Manyi

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’
Celebrities

Somizi reality show director set to direct Bonang’s ‘Being Bonang’

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

readers' choice

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report
South Africa

ANC Women’s League assets to be attached for millions in debt – report

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife
Phakaaathi

Chiefs legend Maponyane found guilty of beating his wife

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.