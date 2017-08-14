Army clashes with suspected jihadists at Burkina Faso cafe

At least two people including one foreigner were wounded in the attack, the journalist said.

Witnesses said that three armed men arrived in a 4×4 at around 9:30 pm and opened fire on customers seated outside the cafe.

Police and army arrived at the scene and sporadic gunfire could be heard into the night, the journalist said.

Burkina Faso, a poor landlocked nation bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a string of attacks claimed by jihadist groups in recent years.

By far the worst was an assault on a hotel and nearby cafe in central Ouagadougou in January 2016 that killed 30 people including several foreigners.