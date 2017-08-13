 
menu
Africa 13.8.2017 06:30 pm

Top Somalia jihadist turns himself over to government

AFP
Former Shabaab deputy leader and spokesman Muktar Robow (centre), pictured in 2008

Former Shabaab deputy leader and spokesman Muktar Robow (centre), pictured in 2008

A one-time deputy leader and spokesman for Somalia’s Shabaab insurgents defected to the country’s government on Sunday, a local official said.

Muktar Robow was the subject of a $5 million bounty from the United States for his role with the Al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants.

But his split with former Shabaab leader Ahmed Abdi Godane four years ago led him to seek safety in his hometown in Somalia’s southwest Bakool region, though he never formally renounced the insurgency.

“Muktar Robow defected from Shabaab and he is now in Hudur meeting with government officials,” district commissioner Mohamed Moalim told reporters, referring to the Bakool district capital.

Godane was killed by a US air strike in 2014, but the bad blood between the militants and Robow appeared to have continued.

A security source told AFP Robow’s surrender came after Islamist militants attacked him last week.

His name also no longer appears on the US’s Rewards for Justice wanted list.

The defection is a blow to Shabaab, which remains deadly in Somalia despite the presence of a 22,000-strong African Union force dedicated to fighting it and supporting the internationally backed government based in Mogadishu.

Uganda’s military last month said 12 of its soldiers had been killed in Somalia in an ambush claimed by the group.

Shabaab has also carried out attacks in Kenya and Uganda, both contributors to the AU force.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma
Eish!

LISTEN: ‘ANC MP’ gives ‘stupid’ reason why he did not vote against Zuma

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report
South Africa

Muthambi hands out jobs to family, pals, and Hlaudi’s daughter – report

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates
World Athletics

Organisers to blame for Bolt’s world champs collapse – team-mates

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister
Eish!

WATCH: Afrikaans guy downs whole bottle of Jagermeister

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor
Entertainment

WATCH: Idols wooden mic contender lands Unathi on the floor

readers' choice

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne
Africa

WATCH: Mugabe’s son parties in SA with expensive champagne

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside
Celebrities

WATCH: Dumi Masilela’s widow Simphiwe breaks down at his graveside

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report
South Africa

More skeletons rattle out of Manana’s closet – report

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko
Phakaaathi

Benni gets off to winning start, sad about Teko

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema
Eish!

ANN7’s ‘political anal’ ‘gaffe’ gets a side-eye from Malema

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.