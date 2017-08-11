 
menu
Africa 11.8.2017 02:30 pm

Morocco to bid for 2026 World Cup – Federation

AFP
Morocco's football federation (FRMF) announced it had told the sport's world governing body FIFA it will bid to host the 2026 World Cup

Morocco's football federation (FRMF) announced it had told the sport's world governing body FIFA it will bid to host the 2026 World Cup

Morocco’s football federation (FRMF) announced on Friday it had told the sport’s world governing body FIFA it will bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

It would be Morocco’s fifth candidacy having come up short already in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

In April, the United States, Canada and Mexico had already announced a joint North American bid to host the tournament.

If successful, Morocco would become only the second African country to host football’s flagship event following South Africa in 2010.

The north Africans have received backing from African federation (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad, who said he was “convinced” the country is ready to host a World Cup.

The 2026 tournament will be the first with an expanded 48-team tournament, up from the current 32 qualifiers.

Morocco had won the right to host the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations but pulled out at the 11th hour over concerns related to the Ebola outbreak in western Africa at the time.

But the country has embarked on a professionalisation drive to improve its football infrastructure while increasing it’s candidacies for various tournaments in order to improve its chances of landing a much coveted World Cup.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead
Celebrities

The Queen’s Rami Chuene is not dead

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’
Eish!

WATCH: Malema praises Black Coffee, rails against ‘coward young artists’

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash
Celebrities

WATCH: Kenny Kunene takes son’s pram to car wash

Billiat for City move?
Phakaaathi

Billiat for City move?

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview
Athletics

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks down during interview

readers' choice

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong
South Africa

WATCH: KZN bodybuilder dies after backflip gone wrong

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!
South Africa

Stop bluffing, Malema tells DA. Just quit!

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband
South Africa

Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow
Celebrities

When I went to see Dumi’s body, it wasn’t him, says his widow

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture
Eish!

What Twitter thinks Bonang was thinking in this picture

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.