 
menu
Africa 9.8.2017 03:30 pm

Thousand migrants saved after being left in Niger desert: UN

AFP
Many migrants from West Africa pass through the Niger town of Agadez as they bid to cross the Sahara on their way to Europe

Many migrants from West Africa pass through the Niger town of Agadez as they bid to cross the Sahara on their way to Europe

Rescue teams have saved a thousand African migrants abandoned by people smugglers in the Niger part of the Sahara desert in recent months, the UN’s International Office of Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

“A total of 1,000 migrants have been rescued since April of this year in northern Niger by the (IOM’s) search and rescue operations,” the agency said.

“More dangerous routes are being used by smugglers,” it said, after carrying out a six-day assessment of the Tenere desert and in Niger’s border region with Libya, where migrants wait to cross the Mediterranean to get to Europe.

The IOM is running search and rescue operations under the so-called MIRAA project, funded by The Netherlands.

The tally of saved lives stood at 600 at the end of June.

Scores of people, though, have been less lucky.

In May and June alone, the bodies of 52 migrants including babies were found in the desert, while another 50 or so who went missing in late June are probably dead, according to the IOM.

In July, 23 migrants, including a seven-year-old girl, were found alive in the depths of the desert some 300 kilometres (180 miles) from the city of Agadez, a key hub on the edge of the Sahara.

The group, which included Gambians and Senegalese, said they had been abandoned by their driver.

They waited for him for six days before giving up and walking for two more days until they reached a well, where they were spotted by local authorities who called the IOM.

Related Stories
Nine dead, 40 abducted as Niger struggles to contain insurgency 4.7.2017
22 soldiers killed in attack on Niger refugee camp 7.10.2016
Tunisia lead Niger at half-time 26.1.2016

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Next: no confidence in tax man
Columns

Next: no confidence in tax man

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more
Columns

Happy Women’s Day, Dr Makhosi Khoza, you deserved far more

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee
Celebrities

Enhle Mbali: I was still dating someone when I met Black Coffee

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund
Celebrities

Exclusive Books ‘recalls’ Bonang’s book, says customers can get refund

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee
South Africa

WATCH: Ocean Basket white manager attacks black employee

readers' choice

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC
South Africa

Vote of no confidence in Zuma fails but lands body blow against ANC

Malema: South Africa, we told you so
South Africa

Malema: South Africa, we told you so

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway
South Africa

Bridge collapse shuts down N3 highway

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot
South Africa

Malema: I’m not a liar, Mantashe is angry with Mbete over secret ballot

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family
Celebrities

These are Dumi Masilela’s last words to his family

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.