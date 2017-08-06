 
menu
Africa 6.8.2017 05:30 pm

Libyan coastguard intercepts 137 migrants

AFP
Migrants intercepted by the Libyan coastguard wait at a migration detention facility in the capital Tripoli on August 6, 2017

Migrants intercepted by the Libyan coastguard wait at a migration detention facility in the capital Tripoli on August 6, 2017

Libya’s coastguard intercepted 137 migrants including five women and three children on Sunday as they attempted to reach Europe, a migration official told AFP.

Amine al-Boussefi, head of a government agency in Tripoli tackling clandestine migration, said “137 migrants were successfully rescued by the coastguard… then handed over to us”.

The migrants, from several African countries, were aboard an inflatable boat intercepted Sunday morning around 40 kilometres (23 miles) north of Sayyad, a seaside village west of Tripoli, navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said.

The migrants were taken to a navy base in the capital where the Libyan authorities gave them food, water and medical treatment, an AFP photographer said.

They were then transferred by bus to the eastern Tripoli suburb of Tajoura and handed over to the anti-migration agency.

The AFP photographer saw dozens of migrants gathered in a courtyard there, sitting on the ground under the blazing sun as they waited to be put in detention centres.

Six years since a revolution that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya has become a key departure point for migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Hailing mainly from sub-Saharan countries, most board boats operated by people traffickers in the country’s west, heading for the Italian island of Lampedusa 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.

More than 111,000 migrants have reached Europe by sea so far this year, the vast majority of them arriving in Italy, according to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration.

Over 2,300 have died attempting the crossing.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion
South Africa

ANC stalwarts urge ANC MPs to support no confidence in Zuma motion

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about #Tholukuthihey video, concert

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

readers' choice

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC
South Africa

Kathrada Foundation disgusted at racial attack at KFC

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.