Suicide attack in Cameroon kills eight: officials

The attack happened on Saturday evening at the village of Ouro-Kessoum, two kilometres from the Nigerian border, said the head of a local security committee who asked to remain anonymous.

“There were eight killed and four wounded,” in addition to the suicide bomber, he added

The attack and the toll were both confirmed to AFP by a security source in the region. The injured had been evacuated to Mora, the district capital, the source added.

The village lies in a region where Boko Haram jihadists carry out frequent attacks, to the point that some local villages have emptied of their residents.

In mid-July a double suicide attack killed 15 people in the town of Wasa, slightly further north and near the border with Nigeria.

The attack was part of a surge of jihadist violence in the region in recent weeks.