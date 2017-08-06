Kenya’s Geoffrey Kirui wins men’s world marathon

Kirui, this season’s Boston marathon winner, clocked 2hr 08min 27sec for gold, 1min 22sec ahead of Ethiopian rival Tamirat Tola.
Alphonse Simbu of Tanzania claimed bronze, just 2sec adrift of Tola.
