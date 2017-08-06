 
menu
Africa 6.8.2017 08:30 am

Dortmund star Aubameyang confirms Chinese offer

AFP
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is under contract at Dortmund until 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is under contract at Dortmund until 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Sunday that he was the subject of a big-money offer from China, but his club Borussia Dortmund insist he will not leave this season.

Aubameyang, who is under contract until 2020, confirms in Sunday’s edition of Die Welt that there was an offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but Dortmund have said he will not leave in 2017/18.

The 28-year-old had been linked to China’s Tianjin Quanjin, who last month signed French striker Anthony Modeste from Dortmund’s rivals Cologne in a deal reportedly worth 35 million euros ($41.2m).

“Yes, I had an offer. But I think the Chinese were hard pressed to submit a bid to Borussia Dortmund,” said Aubameyang.

“I think the structures are still not as professional as in Europe.”

And the Gabon international admits he was tempted.

“It is normal that you think about it, if so much money is offered,” he said.

“I know that many people have said that you can not go to China, because the football (there) is a step back.

“But I think that anybody would think about it when he gets such an offer.”

The Gabon hotshot, the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 31 goals, scored in Saturday’s German Super Cup home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund lost 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after it finished 2-2 over 90 minutes before Marc Bartra had his crucial spot-kick saved in the pre-season showdown.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing
South Africa

Why ‘Last-Minute Mbete’ is keeping us guessing

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party
Eish!

Pirates’ new coach really knows how to party

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through
South Africa

WATCH: Couple assaulted in apparent racist attack at KFC drive-through

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.