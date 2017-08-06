Dortmund star Aubameyang confirms Chinese offer

Aubameyang, who is under contract until 2020, confirms in Sunday’s edition of Die Welt that there was an offer from an unnamed Chinese club, but Dortmund have said he will not leave in 2017/18.

The 28-year-old had been linked to China’s Tianjin Quanjin, who last month signed French striker Anthony Modeste from Dortmund’s rivals Cologne in a deal reportedly worth 35 million euros ($41.2m).

“Yes, I had an offer. But I think the Chinese were hard pressed to submit a bid to Borussia Dortmund,” said Aubameyang.

“I think the structures are still not as professional as in Europe.”

And the Gabon international admits he was tempted.

“It is normal that you think about it, if so much money is offered,” he said.

“I know that many people have said that you can not go to China, because the football (there) is a step back.

“But I think that anybody would think about it when he gets such an offer.”

The Gabon hotshot, the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 31 goals, scored in Saturday’s German Super Cup home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund lost 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after it finished 2-2 over 90 minutes before Marc Bartra had his crucial spot-kick saved in the pre-season showdown.