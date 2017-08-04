 
menu
Africa 4.8.2017 08:30 pm

DR Congo warlord handed over to Kinshasa authorities

AFP
Sheka's Mai Mai militia are accused of the mass rape of hundreds of women in eastern DR Congo

Sheka's Mai Mai militia are accused of the mass rape of hundreds of women in eastern DR Congo

A Congolese rebel warlord wanted for crimes against humanity including mass rape was handed over to the authorities in Kinshasa on Friday, a UN spokeswoman said.

Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka “has been handed over to the authorities at Kinshasa,” Fabienne Pompey, spokeswoman for MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping force in the country, told AFP.

Sheka turned himself in to UN peacekeepers in North Kivu, the east of the country on July 26 and was initially held in Goma, the regional capital.

The authorities issued the warrant for Sheka’s arrest in January 2011 after an attack in which the militia under his command and two other groups allegedly raped nearly 400 people in 13 villages between July 30 and August 2, 2010.

His soldiers are also accused of razing almost 1,000 homes and businesses and leading about 100 people off into forced labour.

Due to the rape accusations and other acts that could constitute crimes against humanity, Sheka had been subject to UN sanctions including the freezing of his assets and a worldwide travel ban.

Rights group Human Rights Watch, while welcoming Sheka’s surrender, called on both the Congolese authorities and the UN to guarantee Sheka’s safety in custody.

Some of the worst attacks by Sheka’s forces occurred between August 2012 and November 2013 in and around the town of Pinga.

His Mai Mai fighters abducted dozens of women and girls, many of whom are still being held hostage as sex slaves, HRW said.

In June 2015, MONUSCO forces launched military operations against his force after his men burned down several villages in the east of the country.

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book
Celebrities

WATCH: Somizi visits Exclusive Books to avoid ‘errors’ with his book

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media
Entertainment

Ndlozi’s latest picture raises eyebrows on social media

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk
Athletics

Five minutes with Wayde van Niekerk

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman
South Africa

LISTEN: Atul Gupta says he’s a proudly South African, ethical businessman

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

readers' choice

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book
Celebrities

Twitter mocks all the bad grammar and typos in Bonang’s book

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush
Eish!

Feba wena, ghel! Twitter tells Minnie after complaining about her crush

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?
South Africa

Masilela’s death: Hit or hijacking?

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you
Columns

Malema and all you racists, I’m fed up with you

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news
Celebrities

Dumi Masilela’s aunt dies after hearing the tragic news

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.