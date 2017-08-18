 
menu
News 18.8.2017 09:52 am

Lift for schoolchildren turns fatal

Wellington Makwakwa
Umlalazi mayor Cllr Thelumoya Zulu visited victims in hospital

Umlalazi mayor Cllr Thelumoya Zulu visited victims in hospital

One of the schoolchildren died, and 13 were rushed to hospital.

A desperate decision to hitchhike to school resulted in the tragic death of one pupil and left others seriously injured in the Mombeni area of KwaZulu-Natal, Zululand Observer reports.

With limited transportation and anxious to arrive to school on time, pupils apparently jumped into a bakkie of a Good Samaritan before 10am. However, their relief was short-lived when the car rolled over on the gravel road near Samungu Primary School between Mandeni and eShowe.

Reports revealed the bakkie already had three other passengers when the driver decided to offer the lift to 13 children from Mphezeni High School.

According to a witness in hospital, a bakkie tyre burst and the driver was unable to control the vehicle.

A 14-year-old died at the scene, while other pupils and three other passengers were rushed to Samungu Clinic, and later to Mbongolwane Hospital and Eshowe Hospital.

READ MORE: As a parent, it’s your job to ensure kids get to school alive

A bakkie tyre reportedly burst, leading to the fatal crash

A bakkie tyre reportedly burst, leading to the fatal crash

One of the victims is fighting for his life at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital intensive care unit, while two with broken bones were transferred to Ngwelezana Hospital.

After receiving the news, Umlalazi Municipality Mayor Cllr Thelumoya Zulu and the MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dlomo swiftly responded to the desperate call for the victims to be rescued from the scene.

‘The SANDF and emergency helicopter were dispatched to the scene to transport pupils in a critical condition. The mayor and the MEC played a huge role in the rescue mission of the victims by arranging a quick rescue,” said the statement from the municipality.

Zulu also managed to visit victims in hospital and offered survivors and their families counselling support. During his visits, Zulu extended his condolences to the grieving family of the 14-year-old and provided victims with essentials to ensure they are well catered to during their hospital stay.

READ MORE

As a parent, it’s your job to ensure kids get to school alive

– Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Gun found at pedestrian accident scene 16.8.2017
One dead in North West crash 14.8.2017
Man dies after being trapped under car on the West Rand 14.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019
South Africa

ANC MPs worried about losing jobs in 2019

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.