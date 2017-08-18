Lift for schoolchildren turns fatal

A desperate decision to hitchhike to school resulted in the tragic death of one pupil and left others seriously injured in the Mombeni area of KwaZulu-Natal, Zululand Observer reports.

With limited transportation and anxious to arrive to school on time, pupils apparently jumped into a bakkie of a Good Samaritan before 10am. However, their relief was short-lived when the car rolled over on the gravel road near Samungu Primary School between Mandeni and eShowe.

Reports revealed the bakkie already had three other passengers when the driver decided to offer the lift to 13 children from Mphezeni High School.

According to a witness in hospital, a bakkie tyre burst and the driver was unable to control the vehicle.

A 14-year-old died at the scene, while other pupils and three other passengers were rushed to Samungu Clinic, and later to Mbongolwane Hospital and Eshowe Hospital.

One of the victims is fighting for his life at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital intensive care unit, while two with broken bones were transferred to Ngwelezana Hospital.

After receiving the news, Umlalazi Municipality Mayor Cllr Thelumoya Zulu and the MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dlomo swiftly responded to the desperate call for the victims to be rescued from the scene.

‘The SANDF and emergency helicopter were dispatched to the scene to transport pupils in a critical condition. The mayor and the MEC played a huge role in the rescue mission of the victims by arranging a quick rescue,” said the statement from the municipality.

Zulu also managed to visit victims in hospital and offered survivors and their families counselling support. During his visits, Zulu extended his condolences to the grieving family of the 14-year-old and provided victims with essentials to ensure they are well catered to during their hospital stay.

Caxton News Service

