 
menu
News 17.8.2017 04:52 pm

Leeuwkop escaped inmate identified

CNS Reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The suspect was part of a work team at the piggery, and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 2015 for robbery.

Police investigations are under way after an inmate escaped from Leeuwkop Prison in Bryanston on Thursday.

Ofentse Morwane, from the communications department at Gauteng Correctional Services, told Fourways Review that a manhunt was currently under way to rearrest offender Thomas Marubini, who escaped from the prison.

“He was part of a work team at the piggery, and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 2015 for robbery,” Morwane said.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Escaped Limpopo prisoner still at large 1.10.2015
Manhunt launched to find escaped prisoner 21.8.2015
Gauteng police launch manhunt for escaped prisoner 2.7.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.