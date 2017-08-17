Leeuwkop escaped inmate identified

Police investigations are under way after an inmate escaped from Leeuwkop Prison in Bryanston on Thursday.

Ofentse Morwane, from the communications department at Gauteng Correctional Services, told Fourways Review that a manhunt was currently under way to rearrest offender Thomas Marubini, who escaped from the prison.

“He was part of a work team at the piggery, and was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment in 2015 for robbery,” Morwane said.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.

– Caxton News Service

