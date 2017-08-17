 
menu
News 17.8.2017 04:40 pm

Seven arrested in connection with theft of wheels, rims and mags worth R1m

Kevin van der List
Some of the recovered wheels.

Some of the recovered wheels.

Police were able to identify a storage facility in Pomona, where more suspected stolen items were being stored,

Police have arrested seven people and recovered an estimated R1 million worth of tyres, rims and mags.
The arrests were made over two days, and started when police investigated the theft of a spare tyrem that was stolen in a parking lot at the centre on the corner of O’Reilly Merry Street and Malherbe Road, in Rynfield, on August 15.

Benoni Police Station commander Brigadier Johan Jacobs said police had received video footage of the theft.

A lookout for the vehicle was circulated by SAPS, and it was spotted by PHP Security Services on Atlas Road, on the afternoon of August 15, Benoni City Times reported.

Three men in a blue Mazda were arrested.

Involved in the arrest were PHP Security Services, the Benoni Flying Squad and the Benoni Roadblock Task Team under Capt Imber Groesbeek.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and possession of house break-in implements.

Jacobs said after interviewing the men, police were led to a house in Sunward Park, in Boksburg, on the evening of August 15.

Two men, believed to be selling the rims and wheels on the internet, were arrested, and police recovered suspected stolen rims, mags and tyres.

The men are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Jacobs said police were able to identify a storage facility in Pomona, where more suspected stolen items were being stored, based on photos of the facility on one of the suspect’s Facebook page. Police visited the area yesterday (August 16) and found more tyres, rims and mags.

The station commander said while police were removing the goods, a man and a woman unexpectedly arrived at the unit with keys for the security gate.

The two were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

Jacobs said the suspects are thought to be responsible for the theft of spare tyres of bakkies and SUVs in Benoni and the surrounding areas.

He urged people whose wheels have been stolen in the last year and who have opened cases, to visit the Benoni SAPS to possibly identify their goods.

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Police officer killed in hijacking incident 17.8.2017
UPDATE: Murder at home of famous sportsman 17.8.2017
WATCH: Armed suspects break into ATM and CNA shops 17.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges
South Africa

Nel to fight for Engels despite being ‘offered money’ to drop charges

Who’s avoiding sex, and why
Fitness and health

Who’s avoiding sex, and why

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.