Eish! 17.8.2017 01:47 pm

‘Ngifuz’unyoko,’ Pearl Thusi fires at Twitter troll

Citizen Reporter
Pearl is no stranger to searing clapbacks.

TV and radio personality Pearl Thusi is not one to bite her tongue, but this time she might have taken things a bit too far.

This morning, a tweep told her she liked attention after she tweeted about being on the same flight as former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan earlier today. In response to the tweet, Twitter user Smarty Kay accused Thusi of liking attention.

Thusi clapped back by saying: “Ngifuz’unyoko,” which loosely translates to “I take after your mother!”

 

Thusi is no stranger to Twitter quarrels, as she has once been embroiled in a messy Twitter war with media personality Bonang Matheba. After Thusi’s best friend, DJ Zinhle, revealed details of how Matheba was the reason behind her breakup with AKA, Thusi dragged Matheba on Twitter.

The Lip Sync Battle host has mastered the art of taking on Twitter trolls. Look, she has previously told tweeps their lives are trash, so we know by now what to expect from her.

shade

