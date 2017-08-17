‘Ngifuz’unyoko,’ Pearl Thusi fires at Twitter troll

TV and radio personality Pearl Thusi is not one to bite her tongue, but this time she might have taken things a bit too far.

This morning, a tweep told her she liked attention after she tweeted about being on the same flight as former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan earlier today. In response to the tweet, Twitter user Smarty Kay accused Thusi of liking attention.

Thusi clapped back by saying: “Ngifuz’unyoko,” which loosely translates to “I take after your mother!”

U like attention 🙄 — smarty kay (@4kaygeed) August 17, 2017

Amazing how people can't have even a taste of their own medicine. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) August 17, 2017

Dude prolly didn't even brush his teeth yet when he tweeted that. — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) August 17, 2017

Thusi is no stranger to Twitter quarrels, as she has once been embroiled in a messy Twitter war with media personality Bonang Matheba. After Thusi’s best friend, DJ Zinhle, revealed details of how Matheba was the reason behind her breakup with AKA, Thusi dragged Matheba on Twitter.

The Lip Sync Battle host has mastered the art of taking on Twitter trolls. Look, she has previously told tweeps their lives are trash, so we know by now what to expect from her.