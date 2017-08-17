 
menu
News 17.8.2017 12:22 pm

UPDATE: Murder at home of famous sportsman

Nadine Mare
The crime scene on Wednesday.

The crime scene on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly entered the house and brutally attacked a woman, stabbing her several times.

The woman killed during a home invasion on Elaine Street in Homelake is said to be a caregiver who was looking after a famous Randfontein sportsman.

The woman was found dead, and another was transported to hospital after three male suspects targeted the home on Wednesday, Randfontein Herald reported.

Randfontein police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst also confirmed there was a third victim, namely famous sportsman, Ken Wittstock, 76, who is bedridden.

The crime scene on Wednesday.

Shihan Ken Wittstock is a famous karate teacher. He has lived his entire life in Randfontein.

Ernst said: “It is believed security officers reacted to a panic alarm in Elaine Street, Homelake. On their arrival, they found two women [aged between 26 and 45] and a bedridden 76-year-old man in the house. Police, paramedics, EPR and local CPF members were dispatched to the scene.

“Investigation revealed the group had been attacked by three male suspects who pounced on the house.

“The women were allegedly taking out the rubbish bin, when the three suspects, armed with a knife, entered the yard. They attacked the younger of the two females first, and assaulted her.

“They then allegedly entered the house, and brutally attacked the older female, stabbing her several times.

“Both female victims screamed and Wittstock called out. The three suspects then fled the scene, without taking anything. Wittstock was able to press the panic alarm. The motive behind this brutal attack is unknown at this stage,” said Captain Ernst.

Ernst confirmed the older of the two women died during the attack, while the younger woman had to be transported to a local hospital.

According to a witness, the attackers were conversing in Zulu, and one of them was extremely tall.

The police call on the help of the community members to assist them with information about this crime by calling the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rupert van Zyl on 011 278 8100, or the Crime Stop number – 08600 10111 or sending an SMS to Crime Line – 32211.

Assist the Gauteng SAPS to fight fraud, corruption, unethical behavior or any other suspicious activities that could be detrimental to our success by phoning the Gauteng Standby Provincial Duty numbers: Duty General – 082 313 8299 or Duty Brigadier – 082 444 4354.

Gruesome murder at Homelake home

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
WATCH: Armed suspects break into ATM and CNA shops 17.8.2017
SAB truck hijacked, abandoned south of Joburg 16.8.2017
Gruesome murder at Homelake home 16.8.2017

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas
Cricket

David Miller ‘could easily’ play Test cricket for the Proteas

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight
South Africa

Grace Mugabe’s R45m SA mansion in the spotlight

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize
South Africa

ANC received donations from Guptas – Zweli Mkhize

NPA receives docket on poison plot against Zuma – report
South Africa

NPA receives docket on poison plot against Zuma – report

‘We have another six to seven years left of this bull market’
Business News

‘We have another six to seven years left of this bull market’

readers' choice

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr
South Africa

We keep on rolling! says Robert Mugabe Jr

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy
Eish!

That time Mugabe’s son took a photo in Fourways and bragged he was in Italy

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA
South Africa

Sorry Grace, you are too late for immunity, claims DA

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’
Entertainment

WATCH: Cop stops Merc driver just ‘to hear the sound’

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke
South Africa

Cyril never laid a hand on me, says ex-wife in Malema rebuke

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.