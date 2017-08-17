UPDATE: Murder at home of famous sportsman

The woman killed during a home invasion on Elaine Street in Homelake is said to be a caregiver who was looking after a famous Randfontein sportsman.

The woman was found dead, and another was transported to hospital after three male suspects targeted the home on Wednesday, Randfontein Herald reported.

Randfontein police spokesperson Captain Appel Ernst also confirmed there was a third victim, namely famous sportsman, Ken Wittstock, 76, who is bedridden.

Shihan Ken Wittstock is a famous karate teacher. He has lived his entire life in Randfontein.

Ernst said: “It is believed security officers reacted to a panic alarm in Elaine Street, Homelake. On their arrival, they found two women [aged between 26 and 45] and a bedridden 76-year-old man in the house. Police, paramedics, EPR and local CPF members were dispatched to the scene.

“Investigation revealed the group had been attacked by three male suspects who pounced on the house.

“The women were allegedly taking out the rubbish bin, when the three suspects, armed with a knife, entered the yard. They attacked the younger of the two females first, and assaulted her.

“They then allegedly entered the house, and brutally attacked the older female, stabbing her several times.

“Both female victims screamed and Wittstock called out. The three suspects then fled the scene, without taking anything. Wittstock was able to press the panic alarm. The motive behind this brutal attack is unknown at this stage,” said Captain Ernst.

Ernst confirmed the older of the two women died during the attack, while the younger woman had to be transported to a local hospital.

According to a witness, the attackers were conversing in Zulu, and one of them was extremely tall.

The police call on the help of the community members to assist them with information about this crime by calling the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rupert van Zyl on 011 278 8100, or the Crime Stop number – 08600 10111 or sending an SMS to Crime Line – 32211.

Assist the Gauteng SAPS to fight fraud, corruption, unethical behavior or any other suspicious activities that could be detrimental to our success by phoning the Gauteng Standby Provincial Duty numbers: Duty General – 082 313 8299 or Duty Brigadier – 082 444 4354.

– Caxton News Service

