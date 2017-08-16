WATCH: Woman flees with entire petrol pump

A woman drove off with an entire petrol pump dragging behind her vehicle when she sped away from a petrol station in the south of Johannesburg.
The woman, who alleges she was fleeing from what she thought was an attempted hijacking, drove off from Vuyo’s Garage on Main Street with an entire petrol pump mechanism, Southern Courier reported.
Vuyo’s Garage owner Ashraf Hoosen said the incident surprised many on the Thursday morning.
He said that the woman drove into the petrol station around 4am and parked near one of the pumps.
“A petrol attendant came to her aid and began pumping petrol into her car. A few seconds after the woman stopped near the pump, a man came running to her car.”
Hoosen said the unknown man tapped on the woman’s passenger window.
According to the actual CCTV footage, about 11 seconds lapsed before the woman drove off from what is alleged to have been a hijacking attempt.
Hoosen said the woman drove off with the large pump for about 100 metres from the petrol station before the pump latched off her car.
The petrol tank missed the petrol attendant by inches.
He said a security company was luckily on the scene and tailed the then suspected petrol thief before she fled.The woman, now only known as Tebogo, returned to the station later in the day and explained what had happened. She told Hoosen she had been hijacked several weeks before.
She claimed she was still in shock from the ordeal. She said that was the reason behind her surprising reaction.
Investigating are under way to establish as to what the woman and unknown man, who ran to her car and tapped on her passenger window, spoke about for an entire 11 seconds before she fled.
No details of the woman’s conversation have been found.
Hoosen said an agreement was reached between them.
No injuries were reported. A docket was opened with Moffat View police.
