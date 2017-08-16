WATCH: Woman flees with entire petrol pump

A woman drove off with an entire petrol pump dragging behind her vehicle when she sped away from a petrol station in the south of Johannesburg.

The woman, who alleges she was fleeing from what she thought was an attempted hijacking, drove off from Vuyo’s Garage on Main Street with an entire petrol pump mechanism, Southern Courier reported.

Vuyo’s Garage owner Ashraf Hoosen said the incident surprised many on the Thursday morning.

He said that the woman drove into the petrol station around 4am and parked near one of the pumps.

“A petrol attendant came to her aid and began pumping petrol into her car. A few seconds after the woman stopped near the pump, a man came running to her car.”

Hoosen said the unknown man tapped on the woman’s passenger window.

According to the actual CCTV footage, about 11 seconds lapsed before the woman drove off from what is alleged to have been a hijacking attempt.

Hoosen said the woman drove off with the large pump for about 100 metres from the petrol station before the pump latched off her car.

The petrol tank missed the petrol attendant by inches.