 
menu
News 16.8.2017 11:45 am

Cruel poachers out to snare wildlife, domestic pets

T Worley
Image courtesy of stock.xchng

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

Upon stumbling across a dead dog, the three bikers proceeded to look for more snares, and they were not disappointed.

Poachers are out in force as 18 snares were removed on Sunday by three off-road bikers who were shocked to find that their familiar route up Mpati hill had been ‘mined’ by the cruel snares.

Cliffie Gray, his grandson Teagan and friend, Gavin van der Merwe, said they were sickened to come across the body of an Alsatian dog whose neck had been caught in the wire snare, Northern Natal Courier reported.

“Judging by its state of decomposition, it would appear as if the dog had been snared about a week ago. It was obviously a domestic dog and someone’s beloved pet,” said Cliffie.

Upon stumbling across the dead dog, the trio proceeded to look for more snares, and they were not disappointed.

“We removed 18 traps been made out of wire from bicycle brake cabling. Obviously, the poachers are out to catch game and rabbits. However, anyone walking their dog in the area must take care. The route is also a popular one among hikers, joggers and off road bikers,” Cliffie said.

Caxton News Service

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter

Related Stories
Ensnared waterbuck put down 2.12.2015

To comment you need to be signed in to Facebook. Please do not comment by saying anything prejudiced.
We reserve the right to remove offensive comments.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today
Eish!

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son
South Africa

Malema’s allegations ‘complete rubbish’ – Ramaphosa’s son

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula
Eish!

Zuma mathematics rubs off on Mbalula

readers' choice

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet
South Africa

Malema: Zuma’s daughter and I begged him to put Mbalula in Cabinet

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone
Celebrities

WATCH: Simz Ngema rotates Dumi Masilela’s R160k tombstone

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema
South Africa

Zuma has implied he can make me disappear, says Malema

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife
South Africa

Malema alleges Ramaphosa is the ‘worse member’ who beat his wife

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight
South Africa

Mbalula angers 702 listeners, says Manana assault was just a tavern fight

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.