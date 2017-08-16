Mashaba shocked by bylaw ignorance

After launching the City of Johannesburg’s monthly cleanup campaign, A Re Sebetseng, Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba said the municipality would start to enforce stronger bylaws.

A Re Sebetseng means Let’s Work in Sesotho. Mashaba said that came after the first volunteer cleanup in Yeoville on 14 August, NorthCliff Melville Times reports.

“I was struck by the amount of illegal advertising, dumping and drilling that was taking place in the area,” he said.

He said if the revitalisation of the inner city is to become a reality, the City needs much stronger bylaw enforcement.

Despite the City having allocated R2.4 billion to Pikitup, and a further R50 million to continue its third cleaning shift within the inner city, the mayor believes Joburgers cannot solely rely on the services of the entity to keep the city clean.

“We all have a responsibility to keep our environment clean and to respect the rule of law.”

The mayor said municipal courts, more metro police officers, and communities actively involved with bylaw enforcement would make a difference in the inner city. Ultimately, he wants to attract investment to the inner city, resulting in more job opportunities and economic growth.

If Mashaba has his way, there will be a 5 percent annual growth by 2021.

Mashaba said the City’s newly appointed head of Group Legal, Mafoane Isaac Mogashoa, would lead efforts to ensure that the City’s municipal courts effectively and efficiently address cases related to municipal bylaw infringement.

“If we are to turn Johannesburg into a working city, we must take ownership of our environment and respect the rule of law.

“I implore residents to work with us going forward and to take a stand against illegal practices so that together we can live in a city we are proud of.”

– Caxton News Service

